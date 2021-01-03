Ralph Gucciardi

AUBRUN - Ralph Gucciardi, 77, of Auburn, passed away, Friday, January 1, 2021 at The Commons on Saint Anthony, where he resided for the past five years.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Jasper and Jennie Gucciardi.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; a brother, Tony (Patti); nephews Scott (Laura), Mark (Brigette), Dana, Anthony (Sarah); great nieces and nephews Kate, Molly, Alec, Aaron, Joey, Anthony and Nico, an aunt, Debra Pacelli; and many dear Pacelli cousins, especially, Michael.

A celebration of Ralph's life will take place at a later date, when family and friends are able to honor his life.

A special thank you to the staff at The Commons, especially on the 7th and 4th floors, for their kindness and good work that was shown to Ralph during his stay.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.