Ralph J. LeGrett

Feb. 22, 1947 - April 12, 2022

AUBURN - Ralph J. LeGrett, 75, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2022 following a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born on February 22, 1947 to the late August and Rose LeGrett. A graduate from Auburn West High School he also received an Associates of Science Degree from Cayuga County Community College.

He served in the US Army Signal Corp. during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a devoted husband, dedicated father, and proud grandfather. Ralph proudly served as an Auburn firefighter for over 30 years, where he was well respected by his brother firefighters and achieved the rank of Assistant Chief. He began his career with the department in 1980 and retired in the year 2010. After retirement, Ralph enjoyed playing golf, working around the house, and hitting the casinos on occasion.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judith LeGrett; his sons Mark (Amber) LeGrett, of Woodstock, GA, Jeffrey (Amelia Komanecky) LeGrett, of Auburn, Jason LeGrett, of Auburn; and his daughter, Glynis Iles, of Camillus; his grandchildren Rebecca and Trevor LeGrett, Izabella LeGrett, Daniel and Tyler LeGrett, Jack and Teigan Iles; and several nieces, nephews, cousins. Ralph was predeceased by his brother Frank LeGrett and sister Catherine Ramirez. He will be greatly missed by so many whose lives he has forever changed.

Calling hours will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home. Private funeral and graveside services will be held by the family. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.