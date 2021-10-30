Ralph L. Bradshaw

AUBURN — Ralph L. Bradshaw, 77, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning Oct. 25, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Kings Mountain, NC to Mack and Ruth Bradshaw. Ralph was a plumber for numerous years at various establishments in the area. Ralph was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time in the comfort of his home.

He is survived by two sons: Jonathan (Kristin) Bradshaw, of Camillus and Christopher Bradshaw, of Auburn; three grandchildren: Ethan Hopkins, Theodore and Tobias Bradshaw; three sisters: Cecile Chappell, Joyce Turner, Teresa Christian; a brother Jerry (Loren) Jernigan; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Gloria, stepfather, Julius Jernigan and sister, Sherry.

There are no services. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.