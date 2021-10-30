 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ralph L. Bradshaw

Ralph L. Bradshaw

AUBURN — Ralph L. Bradshaw, 77, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning Oct. 25, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Kings Mountain, NC to Mack and Ruth Bradshaw. Ralph was a plumber for numerous years at various establishments in the area. Ralph was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time in the comfort of his home.

He is survived by two sons: Jonathan (Kristin) Bradshaw, of Camillus and Christopher Bradshaw, of Auburn; three grandchildren: Ethan Hopkins, Theodore and Tobias Bradshaw; three sisters: Cecile Chappell, Joyce Turner, Teresa Christian; a brother Jerry (Loren) Jernigan; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Gloria, stepfather, Julius Jernigan and sister, Sherry.

There are no services. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News