Ralph L. Schooley, Jr.

June 27, 1931 - March 11, 2023

Ralph L. Schooley, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023 after a long illness. Mr. Schooley was born in Ithaca, NY on June 27, 1931, to the late Ralph L. and Grace (Parker) Schooley.

Ralph began working with his father at the age of 14 and later went on to purchase Schooley Enterprise. He was the owner and operator until selling the company in 2023.

Ralph loved being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He enjoyed traveling and was able to visit all 50 states.

Ralph was very loved and respected by his family and friends.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon (Bishop) Schooley; his children: R.L. Schooley III, Charles J. Schooley, and Deborah (David) Schooley-Mackey; his stepchildren: Thomas L. Clark and Alan Clark; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his brother, David Schooley; brother-in-law, Bill Bishop; stepsister, Dolores (Richard) Lippert; and several nieces and nephews.

In additions to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his sister, Madeline Williams and his brother, Jim Schooley.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 20, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. There will be time to share memories at the end of visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Schooley's name may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA.

To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.