Ralph V. Rogers, Jr. Jun 13, 2021

Ralph V. Rogers Jr.
May 8, 1947 - Nov. 23, 2020

KING FERRY - Ralph V. Rogers Jr., 73, of King Ferry passed away November 23, 2020.

A public graveside service, with military honors, will be held in West Genoa Cemetery, King Ferry, on Sat. June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.