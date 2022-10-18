 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ralph Walawender

Ralph Walawender

April 6, 1936 - Oct. 7, 2022

MIDDLEBURG, FL — Ralph Walawender, 86, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 after a short period in the hospital in Orange Park, Florida.

Ralph was born in Fleming, NY to the late Stanislaus Walawender and Mary (Stachniewicz) Walawender. Ralph was an active member of the American Legion, the VFW, the Elk's and the Loyal Order of Moose. Ralph was known as "Rotten Ralph" to most, he loved to watch the stock market and loved playing cards.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers: Floyd, Stanley and Raymond and his sister, Pauline.

Ralph is survived by his brother, Eddie and his sisters: Lucy and Clara. Ralph leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

At this time there is no service planned, a memorial in his honor will be held at the VFW (Middleburg) at a later date.

