Ramon E. Cornwall

OWASCO - Ramon E. Cornwall, 94, of Owasco, passed away unexpectedly, March 29, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Machias, NY, the son of Lawrence and Carrie (Vibbard) Cornwall.

Ray, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was a very proud US Army Veteran, serving our country honorably during the Korean War. He was awarded the distinguished Bronze Star for his acts of bravery during the war. As a Korean War Veteran, Ray was an active participant in the Korean Partnership exchange delegations between churches in the greater Auburn/Syracuse area and Presbyterian churches in South Korea. He visited South Korea with the Cayuga-Syracuse Presbytery as an honored guest of the Pyong Yeung Presbytery, who wanted to personally thank American military personnel who served in South Korea in the 1950's. Ray and other Americans were gratefully welcomed and feted as heroes.

On multiple occasions, Ray and Sue hosted both youth and adults in their Owasco home, ranging from a few days to several weeks. During educational programs, Ray offered profound testimony based on his active-duty experiences.

Ramon owned and operated for several years, Kendor Music Publishing in Delevan, NY, retiring in 1996.

Ray was an Elder on the Session of Westminster Church. He served on the Coordinating Committee for the Adams Piano Series held there. Ray was also a member of the American Legion Post #1776 Carnicelli-Indelicato, and Owasco Yacht Club. He was an avid golfer, Buffalo Bills football fan, and enjoyed an occasional trip to our local casinos.

Ramon, together with his wife Sue, loved traveling throughout the United States, Europe, Italy and several cruises. They also enjoyed more than 18 years traveling to their resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Ray cherished all the special times spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all of them.

He is survived by his life partner and soul mate, Susan Querns of Owasco; his children Charles (Judy) Cornwall, Amy (Cary) Robinson, Craig (Jackie) Cornwall, Lincoln (Dina) Cornwall; seven grandchildren, Taylor (Crystal) Cornwall, Megan (Daniel) Kaputa, Kevin Cornwall, Patrick Robinson, Robert Cornwall, Christopher Cornwall, Julia Robinson Bargo; five great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Caroline Cornwall, Calista, Felicity and Devan Kaputa; his second family, the Querns, Mark (Teresa) Querns, Paul (Kathy) Querns and their families; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Ramon was also predeceased by his wife, Natalie; a sister, Margaret; and three brothers, Maurice, Maxwell and Ronald Cornwall.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held on May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 Williams St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 Williams St., Auburn, NY 13021.

A special thank you to Ray's caregivers, Cyndie and Cierra, for their loving care.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.