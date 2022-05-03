Randall M. St. Clair

Nov. 4, 1953 - April 28, 2022

MISHAWAKA — Randall M. St. Clair, 68, passed away April 28, 2022, at the Center for Hospice Care-Raclin House. He was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Auburn, NY to Homer and Norma (Ingersoll) St. Clair.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Homer St. Clair, Jr. Surviving is the mother of his children, Ellen St. Clair; three children: Kristina (Josh) Davis, Amber Nelson, Miriam (Jeremy) Emery; 10 grandchildren: Charette, Margaret, Dalton, Sarah, Olivia, Norah, C.J., Dakota, Ryan and Chase; also surviving is a brother, Bryan (Sandra) St. Clair; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Randall was a Chaplain at many racetracks throughout his life. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.