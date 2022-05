THROOP - Randall "Randy" Coleman, 69, the husband of Barbara Lincoln Coleman of Throop, passed away unexpectedly on February 7, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to join together for a Celebration of Randy's Life on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Throop Fire Department, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Auburn. Condolences may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.