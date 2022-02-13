Randall 'Randy' Coleman

March 17, 1952 - Feb. 7, 2022

THROOP - Randall "Randy" Coleman, 69, the husband of Barbara (Lincoln) Coleman of Throop, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 in Albany. He was born March 17, 1952 the son of the late Claude and Lucille (Baldwin) Coleman. Randy was a graduate of Red Creek Central School, Class of 1970, where he was a proud member of the Section V soccer team. He retired from the Cayuga County Highway Department as Deputy County Highway Superintendent after nearly 40 years of faithful service.

Throughout his life, Randy tirelessly volunteered his time for many organizations that were near and dear to his heart, including: Cayuga County Town Highway Superintendents' Association, Cayuga County Fire Investigation Team, and Throop Volunteer Fire Dept. He has held the position of Fire Commissioner for the Throop Fire District for over 25 years. He was past Chief of the Victory Volunteer Fire Dept.

Randy was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, boating, kayaking, motorcycling, hunting, and snowmobiling. His love of snowmobiling led him to playing vital rolls in organizations such as the Cato Trailblazers Snowmobile Club for 48 years where he was Treasurer and a Groomer Operator, Cayuga County Snowmobile Association where he was Treasurer, and Cayuga County's Director for the NYS Snowmobile Association. He was a long-time member of Camp Cayuga Hunting Club in Harrisville, NY and treasured his many trips to the Adirondacks. However, all of the time spent with those endeavors paled in comparison to traveling and visiting all 50 United States with his loving and adoring wife, Barbara.

In addition to his wife, Randy is survived by three sisters, Sharon Coleman of Wolcott, Beverly Sayles of Weedsport, and Sheryl Coleman Buigues (Santiago) of Rochester; one brother, Ronald Coleman (Shelly) of Victory; several nieces and nephews; and his canine companion Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Roger Coleman.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with spring burial in Cato Union Cemetery. A Celebration of Randy's Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Randy to the Throop Volunteer Fire Department, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, NY 13021 or Victory United Methodist Church, c/o Barbara O'Connell, 926 Clark Road, Red Creek, NY 13143.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.