Randall Todd Raeon

Aug. 15, 1955 - Jan. 5, 2023

Randall Todd Raeon, formerly of Elbridge, passed away from complications from Parkinson's disease on January 5, 2023.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anne, and is survived by his two loving children, Kristin and Nick; his grandchildren Austin and Avery; and his older siblings Frank, Dic, and Sue.

Randy was born August 15, 1955 in Jamestown, NY. He graduated from Falconer High School and attended Bowling Green State University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1977.

Randy was truly an avid sports fan. He played varsity baseball and football at Falconer High School, and later dedicated funds to upgrade the weight room as well as establish the Randall Todd Raeon Freshman Year Scholarship.

Randy lived with Parkinson's Disease for 22 years, but he refused to let it prevent him from living life to the fullest. He always encouraged others to persevere and remained ever sympathetic to the plight of others. He will be dearly missed.

Calling hours will be held at Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. Elbridge from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023. Prayers led by Father DeLorenzo of St. Patrick's Church will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Interment will be at a later date at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Jamestown.

A scholarship for Jordan-Elbridge has been created in memory of Randy. Persons interested in making a donation in Randy's honor are encouraged to contribute to the Randall Todd Raeon Freshman Scholarship, c/o J-E Sports Boosters, 5721 Hamilton Road, PO Box 901 Jordan, NY 13080.