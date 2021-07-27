Randy A. Carp
Jan. 8, 1953 - July 22, 2021
WEEDSPORT - Randy A. Carp, 68, the loving husband of Deborah Binns-Carp of Weedsport, died Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Auburn Memorial Hospital. Born in Fulton January 8, 1953 to the late Herbert and Margaret (Traverse) Carp, Randy was a graduate of Central Square High School and lived most of his life in the area. He was employed with Allied Chemical, Syracuse China, and retired as a Millwright with Crucible Steel. Randy enjoyed motorcycles and riding with his motorcycle family. An avid reader, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Gus.
In addition to his wife, Randy is survived by his children: Tracy Carp (Brian Flynn) of ME, Lucinda Mazza (Scott) of NJ and Richard Carp (Becky) of Pennellville; Debbie's children: Wendy Bronson of DE, Lisa Eipp (Phillip) of Weedsport and Michael Binns (Diana) of Aurora; two brothers: Robert (Norma) of IN and William (Janet) of Palermo; three sisters: Beverly Reynolds of Syracuse, Carol Petit of Hastings and Anna Sabotka of IN; grandchildren: Anthony, Hank, Rebecca, Ryan, Remi, Riley, Desmon, Isis, Riley, Kaiden, Mason, Quinn, and Taryn; great grandchildren: Desmon II, Jaydon, Alanah and Constance; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church, Weedsport. Calling hours will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the church, prior to the service.
Contributions can be made to the Jordan Ambulance or the First United Methodist Church in Randy's honor.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.