Randy A. Carp

Jan. 8, 1953 - July 22, 2021

WEEDSPORT - Randy A. Carp, 68, the loving husband of Deborah Binns-Carp of Weedsport, died Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Auburn Memorial Hospital. Born in Fulton January 8, 1953 to the late Herbert and Margaret (Traverse) Carp, Randy was a graduate of Central Square High School and lived most of his life in the area. He was employed with Allied Chemical, Syracuse China, and retired as a Millwright with Crucible Steel. Randy enjoyed motorcycles and riding with his motorcycle family. An avid reader, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Gus.

In addition to his wife, Randy is survived by his children: Tracy Carp (Brian Flynn) of ME, Lucinda Mazza (Scott) of NJ and Richard Carp (Becky) of Pennellville; Debbie's children: Wendy Bronson of DE, Lisa Eipp (Phillip) of Weedsport and Michael Binns (Diana) of Aurora; two brothers: Robert (Norma) of IN and William (Janet) of Palermo; three sisters: Beverly Reynolds of Syracuse, Carol Petit of Hastings and Anna Sabotka of IN; grandchildren: Anthony, Hank, Rebecca, Ryan, Remi, Riley, Desmon, Isis, Riley, Kaiden, Mason, Quinn, and Taryn; great grandchildren: Desmon II, Jaydon, Alanah and Constance; and several nieces and nephews.