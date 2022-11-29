Randy M. Murray

He loved his dog Taz, building and working on hot rods and riding his Harley. He was an avid NASCAR fan especially Dale Earnhart #3.

He was predeceased by his parents, Pete and Shirley Napolitano; his brother, Keith Kenyon; and his niece, Tabatha Swan. He is survived by his son, Cody Murray; siblings: Richard "Snook" (Carla) Murray, Debbie (Myke) Baker, Trudy (Gary) Swan, Pierette Murray, (Terry VanWie), Garth (Terry) Napolitano; and several nieces and nephews.