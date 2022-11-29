 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randy M. Murray

  • 0
Randy M. Murray

Randy M. Murray

WEEDSPORT — Randy M. Murray, 61, of Weedsport, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 23.

He loved his dog Taz, building and working on hot rods and riding his Harley. He was an avid NASCAR fan especially Dale Earnhart #3.

He was predeceased by his parents, Pete and Shirley Napolitano; his brother, Keith Kenyon; and his niece, Tabatha Swan. He is survived by his son, Cody Murray; siblings: Richard "Snook" (Carla) Murray, Debbie (Myke) Baker, Trudy (Gary) Swan, Pierette Murray, (Terry VanWie), Garth (Terry) Napolitano; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services. Arrangements by Butler-Badman Funeral Home, Syracuse, NY.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Christmas Tree hack is a must see

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News