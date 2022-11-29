Randy M. Murray
WEEDSPORT — Randy M. Murray, 61, of Weedsport, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 23.
He loved his dog Taz, building and working on hot rods and riding his Harley. He was an avid NASCAR fan especially Dale Earnhart #3.
He was predeceased by his parents, Pete and Shirley Napolitano; his brother, Keith Kenyon; and his niece, Tabatha Swan. He is survived by his son, Cody Murray; siblings: Richard "Snook" (Carla) Murray, Debbie (Myke) Baker, Trudy (Gary) Swan, Pierette Murray, (Terry VanWie), Garth (Terry) Napolitano; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services. Arrangements by Butler-Badman Funeral Home, Syracuse, NY.