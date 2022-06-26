Randy Turner

JORDAN - Randy Turner, 75, of Jordan, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Mr. Turner proudly served his country with the US Marines during the Vietnam War, where he was the recipient of the Purple Heart.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn (Kristofik) Turner; his children Ken (Brenda) Wilson, Todd and Kelly; his grandchildren Ashley, Taylor and Samantha; and his sister, Lisa (Tim) Hughs.

Services will be held privately for the family. Donations in Randy's name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.