Raydon Harold Bergerstock

Nov. 22, 1940 - April 16, 2023

UNION SPRINGS — Another one of the Lord's angels was called home on Sunday, April 16, 2023, Raydon Harold Bergerstock, 82, of Kings Corners Road, Union Springs.

Raydon was born in Auburn, on Nov. 22, 1940, to the late Robert John and Anita Irene (Stocker) Bergerstock of Scipio Center.

Mr. Bergerstock was formerly employed with TRW and Wheat Brothers in Moravia for a number of years. He then became a self-employed master carpenter. Raydon loved the outdoors, he was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Raydon is survived by his children: Diana (Ron) Massey and Ronald L. Bergerstock (Kitty); his grandchildren: Donald (Rachael) Massey, Andrew Massey, Leighann Bergerstock and Thomas McGetrick; his great-grandchildren: Olivia, Noah and Dani Massey; his brother, Joseph Charles Bergerstock, of Syracuse; his brothers-in-law: Richard (Marian) Verbeck, Harold Verbeck; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Raydon was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Joyce A. (Verbeck) Bergerstock in 2018; his two sons: William Bergerstock and Edward Bergerstock; his brother, Robert Donald Bergerstock; and brother-in-law, John Verbeck.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Services to immediately follow at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in Raydon's memory.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.