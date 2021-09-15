Raymond Antonacci

June 10, 1941 - Sept. 10, 2021

SAYRE, PA — Raymond Antonacci, 80, of Sayre, PA, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, following an extended illness.

He was born on June 10, 1941, in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Anthony and Frances (Busce) Antonacci.

Raymond was the Plant Superintendent for Agway Pet Food Plant and Hagen Pet Food Plant, prior to retiring. He also worked for State Line Auto as a driver for 10 years. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, cooking Sunday dinner, and traveling to visit with them in Florida. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and vacationing with his wife, Dianne, and family in Cape Cod.

He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Jerry Ricci.

Raymond is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Dianne; daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Thom Hewitt, of Sayre, PA, daughter, Christine Argento, of FL, son, Ronald Antonacci, of Loyalsock, PA; eight grandchildren; sister, Linda Ricci, of Auburn, NY; nephew, Anthony Ricci, of Rochester, NY; brother-in-law, Mike Kowal, of Auburn, NY.