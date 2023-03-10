Raymond Clyde Green

AUBURN — Raymond Clyde Green, 88, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born in De Queen, AR, the son of the late Virgil and Edna (Dugan) Green and had resided in various states before settling in the Auburn area.

Ray was a US Army and Air Force veteran, serving our country honorably during the Korean War era.

He retired from IBM in Raleigh, NC after several years of service. He loved talking to family and friends but thoroughly enjoyed sharing his views on politics.

He is survived by his loving children: Gary Green (Joanne), Doris (Phil) Chayka, Kelly Dunford (Todd); nine grandchildren: Brian (Shay) Green, Samantha (Marty) Klipple, Sabrina Singleton, Erica (Jeremy) Paddock, Solomon Green, Jenn (Greg) Green, Brandon (Merrisa) Ruscio, Brianna Dunford, Kelleya Dunford; 16 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Ray was also predeceased by his wife, Rosie (Spoonhower) Green, a grandson, Jeremy Green, a great-grandchild, Isaac Klipple and sister, Juanita.

Private services will be held inside of the Pettigrass Funeral Home at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, Ray would love if you would consider voting for Trump in the 2024 presidential election.