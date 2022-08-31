Raymond D. Banas

AUBURN — Raymond D. Banas, 78, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, Aug. 28, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Raymond and Rita (Schwager) Banas.

Ray was employed for more than 30 years as a Crane Operator for I.B.E.W. Local 1249 in Syracuse.

He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and following NASCAR races. Above everything, he loved the times spent with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Henry) Banas; children: Raymond S. Banas, Thomas (Sue) Banas, Cherie (Eric) Ewertz, Cheri (Tom) Blaisdell, Angela (Kenneth) Goodway, Steven (Pamela) Deon; four grandchildren: Joanna (Bryant) Smiley, Brandon Goolden, Aiden Ewertz, Dillon; three great-grandchildren: Mia, Zay, Aria; two brothers: Randy (Nancy) Banas, Gary (Sandra) Banas; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A calling hour will be held this Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with his services to immediately follow, all inside of the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. Auburn.