Raymond E. Roe, Sr.

March 20, 1931 - May 3, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Raymond E. Roe, Sr., 90, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2021 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. Born in West Manchester, OH on March 20, 1931, Raymond was the son of the late Thurman and Hazel (Hall) Roe. He was one of 18 children.

He served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, serving the 25th Recon, 25th Infantry Div. After honorable discharge, he served as a sergeant in the US Army Reserves. He was a life member of both the Montezuma VFW and Weedsport American Legion.

Raymond is survived by his daughters: Ila (Robert) Blackman, Twila Roe, Ladona Roe, Dawn Roe and Angela (Daryl) Krebs; sons: Keith (Mary) Roe and Thurman (Donna) Roe; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren that are too many to count; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Ray was predeceased by his wife, Vanita Wilson Roe in 2009; his daughter, Norma Miles and his son, Raymond Roe, Jr.

A calling hour will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m., with interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Port Byron. Donations in Raymond's name can be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.