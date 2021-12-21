Raymond F. Lisano

AUBURN - Raymond F. Lisano, 74, a life long Auburnian, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The son of Peter and Dorothy (Wallace) Lisano, he was a lifelong member of St . Alphonsus Church, a graduate of Auburn East High School. He had retired from McQuay, Auburn NY with 43 years of service. Ray loved spending time with his family and having lunch at the Sunset Restaurant. He was a longtime resident of Morris Street, which was always his special place. He enjoyed Syracuse Sports and the NY Yankees.

Surviving are his siblings: Gary Lisano, Auburn, Sue (David) Saxton, Weedsport, Mary Calandra, Syracuse, Nancy (Bruce) Demalt, Auburn, Tom (Phyllis) Lisano, Auburn, Dan Lisano, Auburn, Rose (Pat) Valentino, Sennett, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by brothers Kenneth, John and David Lisano, his sisters Diane and JoAnne Lisano along with several aunts, uncles.

A special thank you to his brother-in-law Pat Valentino for his care over the past several years.

Funeral Services will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, on Thursday, December 23, 2021, with Reverend Michael Brown officiating at 1:30 p.m. with Entombment immediately following at St. Joseph's Mausoleum. A calling hour will be held from Noon to 1:15 p.m. prior to services.

Memorials may be remembered to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn, NY. Face masks are required.