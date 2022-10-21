Raymond Frederick 'Fred' Bogart

Oct. 11, 1936 - Oct. 18, 2022

Raymond Frederick "Fred" Bogart, 86, passed away Oct. 18, 2022, in Crouse Hospital. Born in Auburn, on Oct. 11, 1936, Fred was the son of the late Margaret (Bogart) Applebee and Raymond M. Bogart. He attended Auburn schools and served in the National Guard for 12 years.

He was employed as a custodian for Auburn schools for 17 years, before becoming a NYS Corrections Officer. He was a survivor of the Attica Prison Riot of 1971 and retired from Auburn Prison in 1997, after 27 years of service.

When he wasn't working, he enjoyed woodworking projects, fishing, vacuuming the pool, watching the Buffalo Bills, feeding the birds and spending time with his family. He was also a longtime member of Calvary Presbyterian Church and St. Luke's Church.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Catherine (Dean) Bogart; and his children: Cynthia (Terry) Mott, of Auburn, Alan (Rita) Bogart, of GA, Chris (Jill) Bogart, of Friendship, Tami (Kyle) Laukaitis, of Auburn; he is also survived by his grandchildren: Greg (Tori) Mott, Tracy (Brian) Blair, Joshua (Tobi) Laukaitis, Brooke Laukaitis, Dean, Seth, Evan and Aubrey Bogart; as well as five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Esther Applebee.

Calling hours for Fred will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A service will follow immediately at noon in the funeral home with interment in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Fred to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.