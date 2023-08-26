Dec. 2, 1937 - Aug. 23, 2023

Raymond. H. Kilcoyne, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 23, 2023 surrounded with family by his side.

He was born in New Haven, Conn the son of Raymond B. And Virginia Gillen Kilcoyne, who predeceased him.

After serving in the U.S. Army Security Agency while stationed in Germany for three years, he worked in Broadcasting for the next thirty years. He settled in Auburn in 1973 and as "Rickshaw," he worked for stations WMBO, WSFW, WGVA and WAUB. His radio programs can still be heard streaming at 8 am and 6 pm on www.1940sUKradio.co.UK.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Cole Kilcoyne; and two stepchildren, Ann Marie Atkins, Syracuse and Mark Atkins, Weedsport, NY; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, William Kilcoyne, Port Charlotte, FL; and two nephews and three nieces.

He was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn McGraw of Harwich, MA; and sister in law, Carol Kilcoyne, FL.

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in St. Mary's Church a calling hour will be held from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., with Reverend Frank Lioi, Pastor as celebrant. Interment will be St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport, NY.

Memorials may be remembered to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

