Raymond Harper

AUBURN - Ray worked for Nolan's Shoe Store for at least 25 years as a faithful employee and friend to both Jack and Bob and their families before moving on to working at Auburn Prison in the Laundry Department for years before retiring.

It is a fact that after Ray's mom passed he had no other family members – not a one. But Ray knew just about everyone in the City of Auburn from working at Nolan's Shoe Store.

Ray made many friends and had many outside interests. He was a faithful member of the Numismatic Coin Club in Auburn and was at point the President. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, bowling and playing softball. Ray graduated from East High School and went on to further his studies at Auburn Community College and Syracuse University finishing with Bachelor's degree in 1969.

His adopted forever family included the Richard Searing family and Bennie and Jean Duckett. He attended all the birthday parties, Christmas and Thanksgiving gathers and many family picnics always insisting on bring Grandma Brown's baked beans.

He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. We know that he had accepted the Lord Jesus as his saviour and are looking forward to having a grand reunion in glory. So it is not goodbye Uncle Ray, but see you later.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home with a service to follow at 12:00 PM. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.