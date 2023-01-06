 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond J. Arcieri

Oct. 7, 1940 - Jan. 2, 2023

FAIRVILLE — Raymond Arcieri, 82, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery.

Ray was born in Hornell, NY on Oct. 7, 1940, the son of the late Louis and Shirley Doty Arcieri. He served his country during Vietnam in the U.S. Air Force.

For many years he and his wife Mary Jane owned and operated Arizona Traders in Auburn.

Mr. Arcieri is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; a sister, Louise (William) Hockenberger, of Penfield; two brothers: Louis (Patricia) Arcieri, of WA and James (Deborah) Arceieri, of AZ; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

