Raymond J. Diehl

May 28, 1974 - Sept. 9, 2022

WATERTOWN — Raymond J. Diehl, 48, Leray St., Watertown, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at his residence.

Calling hours are Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. Local arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

He is survived by his parents, Raymond F. and Linda, Murrells, of Inlet, SC; three brothers: Joseph (Jackie), of Birmingham, AL, Daniel, of Boonville, Kevin (Jill), of Murrells Inlet, SC; two nephews; and one niece.

Raymond was born in Auburn, May 28, 1974, a son to Raymond F. and Linda (Gulliver) Diehl. He graduated from South Jefferson Central School and received his certification in welding and heavy equipment operation from Jefferson Lewis BOCES.

Raymond was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

