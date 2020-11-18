Raymond Joseph Drabicki

Feb. 20, 1930 - Nov. 12, 2020

SKANEATELES — Raymond Joseph Drabicki, 90, of Skaneateles, NY, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. He was born on Feb. 20, 1930 in Auburn, NY, and was the youngest of eight children of John and Mary (Walczyk) Drabicki. "Red" graduated from East High School and later from Clarkson Technical College on the GI Bill in 1959. He had a long career as a civil and general engineer, retiring from the Seneca Army Depot in Romulus, NY. He was a US Army veteran.

He had a zest for life and a love of family and friends. His mind was always active and curious. He loved nature and gardening, SU sports, taking trips, and going out dancing with his wife as often as they could. It was hard to keep up with them.