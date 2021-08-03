Raymond L. Weller

Dec. 5, 1936 - July 27, 2021

JORDAN — Raymond L. Weller, 84, of Jordan, NY, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2021.

Born in Auburn, NY, on Dec. 5, 1936, Ray was the eldest son of the late Kenneth L. and Mildred B. Weller. Ray was a proud graduate of Weedsport Class of 1955 and lived his entire life in Weedsport and Jordan.

Ray was a lifelong farmer and retired postal carrier of over 20 years who enjoyed being involved in various groups and organizations, including WCS Alumni, Adult Rifle Club, volleyball and bowling. Ray was also a volunteer for many organizations including SCAT Van, JETS, Meals on Wheels, Cato American Legion and Maple Grove Cemetery.

Raymond is survived by his children: Tracy (Mark) Gauthier, Elizabeth Weller, and Rebecca (Edward) Kinney; his former wife and good friend, Dollie Hewitt; his grandchildren: Margaret (Matthew) Losty, Patrick (Missy) Gauthier, Tia and Shawn Breeds, and Brian (Brittney), Ethan and Logan Kinney; nine great grandchildren; brothers: Gordon, Stanley (Louise), Edwin (Margaret) and Allen (Susan); and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Aug. 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Friends may visit with the family, prior to the service, from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SCAT, JETS, or a charity of your choice in memory of Ray.