Raymond Thomas Carter

Jan. 3, 1952 - May 24, 2021

AUBURN — Raymond Thomas Carter, 69, of Auburn, NY passed away at his home on Monday, May 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Carter was born in Auburn on Jan. 3, 1952, to the late Raymond E. and Mildred Klonowski Carter.

Tom graduated from Mount Carmel High School and Auburn Community College where he earned his degree in Communication. He continued with his education at SUNY Brockport, earning an Associates Degree in General Education; Gogebic College, earning Associates Degree in Technology Ski Management; and then earning his Masters Degree in Education at Oswego College. Over the years, Tom was employed with Mt. Snow Ski Resort in Vermont, Toggenberg Ski Center in Fabius, Lund's Ski Shop in Dewitt, Bittersweet Ski Resort in Michigan and Whitetail Ski Resort in Pennsylvania. He retired from Energy Gases Inc. in East Syracuse as an Assistant General Manager.

Tom was an avid Mets and Browns fan, and a dedicated genealogist. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as canoeing, hiking, and camping in the Adirondacks, and had many other interests and hobbies, including wood crafting and geology. He loved gem mining and collecting. For years, Tom would spend his winters in Florida; he truly enjoyed the time he was able to spend there and going to the beach.

Tom is survived by his loving sister, Barbara Giltner, of Fort Myers, FL; his two nieces: Nicki and Krissy Giltner; his great-nephew, Marcus Giltner, with whom he shared a special bond; four aunts: Barbara "Jeannie" Casper (Joe), Patricia McLoughlin, Mary Klonowski, and Elaine Klonowski; his cousin, Rebecca Fitzgerald; as well as many other cousins; his friends: Mary Nettle, Mark Cahill, Robert Wells, Duane Coughenour and Mike DelloStritto.

Visitation was held June 1, 2021 at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian Burial was held June 2, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Church, with burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

Tom's family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice, especially to his nurses: Andrea and Kelly, for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn.