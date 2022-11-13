Rebecca Lincoln

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - Rebecca Lincoln, 53, earned her angel wings on Friday, November 4, 2022.

She was the daughter of Dewey and Joni (Pilgrim) Lincoln and is survived by her parents; brothers Mark (Michele), Scott (Gaby); sister, Kristina; niece, Molly (fiance, Bobby Gage); nephew, Spenser Lincoln (Amy Dangelmeir); dear friend, Kristin Slawosky and her family; beloved aunts, uncles, cousins; furry rescue terrier, Jerry Garcia; and dozens of friends as close as any family could be.

She was a 1987 graduate of Port Byron High School, and a graduate of University of Buffalo.

Becky survived 43 years of brittle Type I Diabetes, heart issues, blindness, strokes, an amputation, kidney disease and the resultant dialysis. Despite her health struggles she made solo trips across the continent, was a valuable employee of several firms in the Los Angels design industry, a member of Countryside United Methodist Church, and active in Crescent Heights and Hollywood United Methodist Churches.

She loved traveling, music, writing, sports (Eagles and Dodgers especially) and being with friends. Her "Team Little B" has raised thousands of dollars for JDRF in the Walk to Cure Diabetes. Key to the success of Team Little B was the vibrancy, bravery, and inspiration of its Captain. She was recognized at the recent All Saints commemoration at Hollywood UMC and at the West Hollywood City Council meeting.

In her continuing desire to give back, her body was donated to UCLA Medical. UCLA utilizes an eco-friendly water cremation technology and ashes are spread at sea.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. If you are so inclined, a donation in Becky's memory to JDRF would be much appreciated. donations can be sent to: JDRF, 1757 Central Ave., Suite 102, Albany, NY 12205. More information can be found at www.jdrf.org

A celebration of Becky's life will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Countryside United Methodist Church, 10517 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, NY.

The service will be available on Zoom. If you are interested please email Becky's mom at llincoln@tds.net for the Zoom codes. Visiting hour will be 11:00 AM-12:00 PM with the service following. A dish to pass luncheon will be at the Conquest Fire Hall, 10351 Slayton Road, Port Byron following the service (approximately 1:00 PM).