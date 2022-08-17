Regina (Bochenek) Mastropietro

AUBURN — Regina (Bochenek) Mastropietro, 91, of Auburn passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, Aug. 14, 2022 at Finger Lakes Center for Living.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Anthony and Veronica (Skowron) Bochenek. "Reggie" or "Reg" as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was a Central High School graduate, Class of 1946.

Regina was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Hyacinth's Church. She retired after more than 20 years of service for the former Singer Company in Auburn.

Regina was an avid bowler and golfer. She was most happy the times she shared with her family, especially around the holidays, where there was an abundance of food and tons of laughter. She will be sadly missed by all of them.

She is survived by her loving six children: John (Melissa) Mastropietro, of Naples, FL, Francis "Duffy" (Frances) Mastropietro, Terry (Mark) White, David (Roseanne) Mastropietro, all of Auburn, Thomas Mastropietro, of Port Byron and Carol Mastropietro, of Auburn; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a sister, Florence Purrington, of Auburn; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins,

In addition to her parents, Regina was predeceased by her husband, Francis "Des" in 1995, two daughters, Linda, and Marie Mastropietro, two sisters, Marilyn Hunt, Dorothy Pelchy, and two brothers, Ronald and David Bochenek.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. for Regina's Mass of Christian burial in St. Hyacinth's Church, Pulaski Street, Auburn. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either Finger Lakes Center for Living or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.