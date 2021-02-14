Regina "Gina" Wilzinski Wright

Sept. 30, 1949 - Feb. 7, 2021

AUBURN - Regina "Gina" Wilzinski Wright, 71, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Gina was a lifelong resident of Auburn, she was born September 30, 1949, the youngest of four children of Peter and Patricia Perry Wilzinski.

She was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1967. Her employment included Dunn-McCarthy, Currier Plastics and Honeywell. She and her husband were independent Newspaper Distributors. Her hobbies included boating, fishing, crossword puzzles, reading and old movies. Her love for animals was evident, as she owned numerous cats, dogs, and chickens. She and her husband Mark even owned a goat.

Gina is survived by her brother Robert Wilzinski, and her sister Marcia Delaney, both of Auburn; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and her furry feline companion Leo. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Mark Wright, sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Al DiRaddo, sister-in-law Elizabeth Wilzinski, brother-in-law Gary Delaney, nephew Don DiRaddo and her feline companion Willie.