Regina 'Reggie' Joyce Klink

Oct. 30, 1943 - Jan. 22, 2022

AUBURN — Regina "Reggie" Joyce Klink, 78, Auburn, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Born Oct. 30, 1943, the daughter of late Gino and Helen Maniscalco. Regina was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, where she met the love of her life, husband Charles L. Klink, who predeceased her in 1980.

Regina worked for Welch Allyn for 25+ years. She loved her annual trips to Hawaii to visit son Paul. Upon retirement, Regina also enjoyed time with family, tending her flowers, and reading five to six library books weekly.

She is survived by daughter, Kathleen Klink Sherman (Steven); two sons: Paul L. (Echo), and Matthew J. (Cheryl); five grandchildren: Emily and Elizabeth Sherman, MJ Klink, Legacy and Liberty Klink; uncle and aunt: Emanuel (Nan) and Marian Maniscalco. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews. and cousins who love her. Regina was an only child; she cherished her cousins, whom provided many fond childhood memories.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Donations in Regina's memory to Seymour Public Library, 176 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021 are very much appreciated.

In light of current staffing shortages and COVID restrictions, Regina's children wish to acknowledge the extraordinary compassionate care afforded our Mom these last three months at SUNY Upstate Oncology and the Rehabilitation and Seventh floors at The Commons. We are forever grateful.

If you were lucky enough to know our Mom, you knew "She never met a stranger."

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.