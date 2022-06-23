Reginald 'Reggie' C. Townsend Jr.

PORT BYRON - Reginald "Reggie" C. Townsend, Jr., 49, of Port Byron, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at his home.

He was born in Auburn, the son of Georgia (Penird) and Reginald C. Townsend, Sr. He resided most of his life in the area.

Reggie, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was a longtime construction and roofing specialist. He was a car enthusiast, loving very fast cars, which he was known to crash once or twice. Reggie also enjoyed going to dinner and spending time with his family and friends.

If there was one motto that represents Reggie's life it would be, "Work hard and play even harder!"

In addition to his parents, Reggie is survived by his three children Reginald C. Townsend III, Brooke and Bianca Townsend; a grandson Sage; four sisters, Robin (Harold) Townsend Gilfus, Jackie Humberstone (Ron Halstead), Annette Townsend, Renee (Jeff) Matteson; close companion Alicia Farr; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours are this Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow, with the Rev. Arthur Penird officiating, inside of the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Reggie's memory to his only grandchild Sage. Please address the donations to the ; Sage Bowman Trust Fund, Savannah Bank, 1579 Clark St. Rd., Auburn, NY 13021.

