Reginald 'Stan' Brock

Nov. 8, 1924 - April 27, 2023

SKANEATELES - Reginald "Stan" Brock, 98, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2023 with his loving wife of 77 years by his side. Stan was born in Skaneateles on November 8, 1924, to Reginald and Mary Brock.

Stan graduated from Skaneateles Central School. He married Esther O'Brien on November 10, 1945 and purchased a family home in Mottville.

Stan worked at LAB Corporation for 35 years, retiring in 1992. After retirement, Stan and Esther bought a house in Florida for the winter months while spending summers in Skaneateles. They eventually sold their Florida home and bought a house in Elbridge to be closer to family and friends. For the past six years, Stan had been living with his wife in Skaneateles.

Stan was talented in many ways. He could wire a house and build furniture. Stan enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting at the family camp in Bear Swamp, woodworking, gardening, painting, playing cards, and helping others. Above all, he treasured the relationships he had with family, friends, and dogs.

Stan is survived by his wife, Esther; daughter, Sharon (Allen) Decarr; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Brock; grandchildren Jeffrey (Cybil), Amy, Penny (Jamison), Janice, and Matthew (Stefanie); as well as eight great-grandchildren; and friends he considered family. He was predeceased by his parents, and sons Tom and Ron.

There are no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SAVES, 77 Fennell St., Skaneateles, and the Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry, 819 W. Genesee St. Rd., Skaneateles. Help each other as much as you can.

