Rene A. Boyle

AUBURN - Rene A. Boyle, 64, formerly of Wall Street, Auburn, NY passed away on Sunday May 9, 2021 in her home due to underlying medical conditions. Rene was born in Niagara Falls was the daughter of the late Roy Lammerts and Clarice Kelly.

Rene is survived by her children Jacob and Jared Pratt, Julie Stady, Jaime Seamans, Christie Tyler, Kelly Bailey, Emilee Hughes; her siblings Robert and Steven Lammerts, Diana Cassick, and Kerri Sher; as well as nine grandchildren.

As well as her parents, Rene was predeceased by her son Donald E. Pratt.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in the Cheche Funeral Home 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY 13021.