Renee J. Jennings

CONQUEST - Renee J. Jennings, 58, of Conquest, passed away June 5, 2022, with her cats by her side. Renee was born in Auburn, NY to the late Joseph P. Sheets and the late Shirley Taber.

Renee grew up in Weedsport, attended and graduated from Weedsport Central High School. She worked 18 years for Cayuga Savings Bank, eight years for Marshall Companies, IQS, Acrolite and ended her working career at Amazon.

Renee was a friend to everyone and a thoughtful, giving person. Renee enjoyed the years she spent riding horses. She rode her horse, Domino in several parades. Renee loved spending time with friends and being home with her cats. She also found time to save unwanted stray cats, even raising several feral kittens and found them homes. In her younger years she had dogs, Angus, Credence and Tesla. Renee was always picking up kittens she found on the side of the road, even while she was riding her horse. She loved animals.

Renee is survived by her twin brother, Randy (Lynn) Sheets; brother-in-law, Jim Ciricillo; uncle, Gary Harper of AZ; and a niece, Rachel. She also leaves behind her cats Quigley, Finley, Fergie, Frieda, Beasley, a barn cat, Mr. Whiskers; and her horse, Rio.

In addition to her parents, Renee was predeceased by her husband, Todd Jennings in 2015 and best friend and loving sister, Jodie Ciricillo in 1997.

Calling hours for Renee will be held from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June14, 2022 in the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. To honor Renee's love of animals, donations may be made to the Finger lakes SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.