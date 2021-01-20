Reta Young Sroka

Aug. 20, 1927 - Jan. 18, 2021

Reta Young Sroka, 93, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Reta had retired from the New York Telephone Company, with 40 years of employment. She started at the phone company at the age of 18. A member of St. Hyacinth's Church and an active member of the Auburn YMCA. She loved her yard, flower gardens, and cherished her grandchildren.

Reta was born on Aug. 20, 1927, the daughter of Henry and Loretta Ulrich Young. She resided in Spring Lake and was a graduate of Port Byron High School. She married Stanley Sroka on Nov. 23, 1946. He predeceased her on Nov. 21, 2000.

Surviving are their children: Karen S. (John) Bohr, Gardner, MA, Kathleen (Lawrence) Maccrea, Auburn; daughter-in-law, Lillian Sroka, Turners Falls, MA; grandchildren: Margaret Sroka, Kenneth Sroka, Kara (Chad) Monette, John Bohr, Marleen Bohr, Hillard Parks, Dedrick Parks, Matthew Parks; and great-grandson Leland; sisters: Nancy McGinn, Shirley Bryant, Margie (Mike) Wicker, Jessie Latimer; brother, William (Mary Alice) Young.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; their son, David; sisters: Loretta "Honey" Anschuetz and Rena Carbonaro; brothers: Henry "Brub" Young, Robert Young.