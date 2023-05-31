Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rev. Dr. LeRoy W. Kettinger

March 5, 1942 – May 27, 2023

The Rev. Dr. LeRoy W. Kettinger, 81, passed away on Saturday evening, May 27 at Auburn Community Hospital in Auburn.

A native of Mansfield, OH, he served most recently as chaplain at Auburn Community Hospital, pastor of St. Andrews Church (Mottville, NY), and was formerly pastor of the Auburn United Methodist Church. He recently retired as chaplain of The Commons at St. Anthony. Dr. Kettinger had also served as vice president of Student Services at Roberts Wesleyan University in Rochester, NY.

A memorial service will be held at Pearce Memorial Free Methodist Church (N. Chili, NY) on Saturday, July 8 and another service at St. Andrews Church (TBD).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roberts Wesleyan University or Northeastern Seminary, 2301 Westside Drive, Rochester, NY 14624.

A complete obituary will be published soon. Please leave a message for the family at https://farrellsfuneralserviceinc.com/.