Reverend P. Paul Brennan

1933 - 2021

OWASCO — The Rev. P. Paul Brennan, of Owasco, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday May 14, 2021. He was 87.

Born in Auburn and raised on Paul Street, Father Brennan was at the nexus of a loving family of Irish citizens, immigrants and descendants who now extend across the globe from their roots in counties Sligo and Cork. He was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest in 1959 at his home parish of Holy Family and retired in 2016 after 57 years of active ministry.

His service as a priest and pastor in the Diocese of Rochester took him to St. Michael's Church in Penn Yan, St. John's in Spencerport, Immaculate Conception in Rochester and Sacred Heart/St. Ann's in Owasco. He attended seminary at St. Andrew's and St. Bernard's in Rochester, graduating with a Master of Divinity upon ordination. He earned a Doctor of Ministry from Colgate Rochester Crozier Divinity School in 1985.