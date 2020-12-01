Reverend Mcihael F. Conboy

He was predeceased by his brother, Martin, and sisters, Mary Farrelly, Maureen Conboy-Ray, Marcella Gosey and niece Lawan Scott-Conboy, and his parents.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Auburn, where Father Conboy was confirmed and celebrated his first Mass.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the Funeral Mass scheduled at noon with the Bishop of the Diocese of Rochester, the Most Reverend Salvatore Matano, as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Aurora. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be observed.

In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorials in Father Conboy's name be made to either the Diocese of Rochester Restricted Fund for Seminarians, 1150 Buffalo Road, Rochester, NY 14624 or to your local Food Pantry.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Mary's Church's You Tube, and a recording of the graveside services will be available on Finger Lakes Live Streaming later in the day.

Father Conboy's family wishes to acknowledge the special relationships in his life, those mentored, and his friendships with the Sisters of St. Joseph and Sisters of Mercy. Last, but not least, the family acknowledges the special support, friendship, and kindness over the past few years with Reverends Michael Brown and Richard Brickler along with cousin Kevin Cool. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY 13021.