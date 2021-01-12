Rheba L. Merritt

June 17, 1942 - Jan. 6, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Rheba L. Merritt, 78, of Weedsport, passed away Jan. 6, 2021 at The Commons. Mrs. Merritt was born in Auburn on June 17, 1942 to the late Albert and Lillian Ashby Simmons.

Rheba enjoyed knitting, crocheting and spending time with family.

Rheba is survived by her daughters: Lorie (Dale) Johnson, Joy Cody and Dorothy Walwrath; her son, Doug Simmons; her stepchildren: Annette Merritt, Shirley Salisbury and Linda (Floyd) Bertollini; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Rheba was predeceased by her husband, Harold Merritt in 2017.

Services will be held privately for the family. Burial will take place in the spring at Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop. To leave condolences for the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.