 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rheba L. Merritt

Rheba L. Merritt

{{featured_button_text}}

Rheba L. Merritt

June 17, 1942 - Jan. 6, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Rheba L. Merritt, 78, of Weedsport, passed away Jan. 6, 2021 at The Commons. Mrs. Merritt was born in Auburn on June 17, 1942 to the late Albert and Lillian Ashby Simmons.

Rheba enjoyed knitting, crocheting and spending time with family.

Rheba is survived by her daughters: Lorie (Dale) Johnson, Joy Cody and Dorothy Walwrath; her son, Doug Simmons; her stepchildren: Annette Merritt, Shirley Salisbury and Linda (Floyd) Bertollini; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Rheba was predeceased by her husband, Harold Merritt in 2017.

Services will be held privately for the family. Burial will take place in the spring at Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop. To leave condolences for the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Family struck by Covid-19 holds funeral in parking lot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News