Rhonda L. Halstead

WOLCOTT — Rhonda L. Halstead, 63, of Wolcott, after a courageous lifelong battle with heart problems, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Auburn, raised in Aurelius, daughter of the late Harold Crane, and Catherine (Shuler) Crane.

A graduate of Union Springs Central School and Finger Lakes Community College, she was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at the Wayne County Department of Social Services as a Job Employment Counselor where she helped many people to improve their lives.

Rhonda took great pleasure in her role as a grand (and great-grand) parent. She was a talented quilter and made many quilts for friends and family. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cooking, loved her dogs and enjoyed spending time at her lake cottage.

Rhonda was predeceased by her son, Daniel Ibbs and her brother, Harold Crane, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, William "Bil"” Halstead, daughter, Dawn Ibbs of CA; brothers: Gary (Catherine) Crane, and Terry (Jackie) Crane; granddaughters: Kohana Stanford, and Kaya Stanford; great-granddaughter, Naelani; as well as many nieces, nephews; and friends.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in Rhonda's name they may do so to a local food pantry.