Richard A. Giannone

Sept. 2, 1954 - July 20, 2021

AUBURN - Richard A. Giannone, 66, of Auburn, passed away after a long illness, on July 20, 2021. Dick was born in Auburn on September 2, 1954 to the late Anthony and Julia (Komarisky) Giannone.

He retired from Anheuser Busch after 30 years of employment. Before his illness took over, Dick was an avid hunter, fisherman and master of firework displays. He enjoyed golf and "the ponies". Above all, his favorite pastime was anything related to his family. His boys and grandchildren were the light of his life. Dick was a kind and generous person, as anyone who knew him could attest to.

Richard is survived by his wife, LuAnn (Holmes) Giannone; his children Richard (Cara) Giannone, Michael (Jennifer) Giannone, Daniel (Jill) Giannone and Jared (Caitlyn) Giannone; his brother, Jerry (Pam) Giannone; his grandchildren Justin, Isabella, Niko, Jaxson and Mikaela; along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at noon in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Friends may visit with the family, prior to the service, from 11 a.m.-noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Matthew House in Richard's memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com. How lucky we are to have something that makes goodbye so hard.