Richard A. Oropallo

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Richard A. Oropallo, 79, of Alexandria, VA and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully Nov. 16, 2022 in Virginia.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Albert and Jean (Tartaglia) Oropallo. Dick resided in New Jersey most of his childhood and graduated from Patterson College with his Bachelor's degree in education and received two Master's degrees from the University of Miami.

He was a US Army veteran, serving our country honorably during the Vietnam War.

Richard worked for many years as a special education teacher at various schools.

Upon retirement, he followed his passion of interior design. He was hired and worked with many notable politicians and celebrities in the Washington, DC area as their personal design specialist. He was co-owner of Auburn Fine Arts Gallery in Alexandria, VA.

He is survived by his longtime friend and companion, James Green, of Alexandria; a sister, Judy Brown, of Miami; as well as several cousins and friends.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church for Richard's Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home, Auburn.