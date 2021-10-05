Richard A. Reed
AUBURN — Richard A. Reed, 52, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.
He was a loving and caring friend. Rick was also thoughtful and outgoing to others. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by two brothers: Gary McCarthy and Kevin Allen.
Richard was predeceased by his mother Cheryl Reed.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.
