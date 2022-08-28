Richard A. Rindfleisch

April 7, 1965 - Aug. 23, 2022

CAYUGA - Richard A. Rindfleisch, 57, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at home.

Richard was born on April 7, 1965 the son of Karl, Sr. and Marion (Copp) Rindfleisch.

After graduating from high school, Richard became a Heavy Equipment Operator, working on the East Coast. He also enjoyed his abilities as a car mechanic. Richard was kind to animals, and was always ready to travel.

Surviving are his siblings Karl (Debra) Rindfleisch, Jr., Cayuga, Andrew Rindfleisch (Nancy), Union Springs, Kathleen Wilde (Robert Shea), Union Springs, Diane Hallenbeck (Kevin), Bedford, NH; several nieces, nephews, cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; a brother Daniel in 1978; and several aunts, uncles.

A private funeral service will be held for his family at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn with the Reverend Gregory Wesley, Pastor of the T.U.C.C Church, Union Springs. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery Cayuga NY.

Memorials may be remembered to the SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY.