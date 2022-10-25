Richard A. Walker

AUBURN - Richard A. Walker, 63 of Park Place, Auburn, passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, October 21, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Gordon and Marjorie (Moore) Walker.

Dick is survived by his son, Thomas R. Walker (Karysa); grandson, Tyler Thomas Walker, whom he loved dearly; siblings: Linda A. Meyers of Auburn, Paul (Linda) Walker of Cayuga, Paula (Frank) Chiarilli of Port Byron, David G. Walker (Jean) of Scipio Center, Marilyn Villano of Auburn, Jean Robinson (Raymond) of Cayuga, Barbara (Robert Thurston) of Union Springs; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, whom he also loved dearly.

In addition to his parents, Dick was also predeceased by a brother Gordon W. Walker, nephew Thomas G. Walker, and niece Michelle Villano Holmes.

At Richard's request, there will be no funeral home services. Family and friends are invited to his home at 137 Park Place this Wednesday afternoon, October 26, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. to share some memories and honor him, with a "Cheers to Richard."

If you can't attend, please raise a glass or a Coors light in memory of Dick's life.

