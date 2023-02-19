Richard A. Ward

Jan. 20, 1938 - Feb. 16, 2023

CATO - Richard A. Ward, 85, of Cato, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at his home. Born January 20, 1938, in the city of Ithaca, NY, the son of the late Alton and Marian (Predmore) Ward.

Richard loved being outside, especially mowing. After he was done with his own yard, he would happily mow his neighbor's yards and then enjoy a nice visit together.

Richard is survived by his children Jolene (Gregg) and Scott (Debbie); his grandchildren Richard (Morgan), Collene (Steve), Kristi (Will), Kelly, Melissa (Nate); his great-grandchildren Kayleb, Nina, Robert, Katherine, Brenda Sue, Serenity, Willow May, Jessica, and Isabella Rose; his brother, David; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Patricia, in 2019; his son, Rodney; and his siblings Edward, Robert, Carol.

Loved and missed by family and friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. all at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport.

To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.