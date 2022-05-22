Richard C. 'Rick' Janssen

March 30, 1951 - May 17, 2022

SCIPIO CENTER - Richard C. "Rick" Janssen, 71, of Scipio Center, peacefully took his last breaths Tuesday, May 17, 2022 surrounded by his devoted wife and sons. Born March 30, 1951 in Madison, CT, Rick was the son of the late John and Shirley (Keeler) Janssen.

He moved to Central New York, and along with his brother Jack, they ventured together toward their dream of a dairy farm, which they made a reality establishing Green Hill Farm in Scipio Center, NY. He started with several cows, and it continued to grow into a successful dairy farm. Rick enjoyed working the land and watching vegetation flourish and loved harvesting time. He could fix anything and was creative about using anything readily available and made it useful. Rick was known for a few favorite lines, such as "it's all paid for", "keep your stick on the ice", and "still good".

Rick and June built their home in Scipio. It saw many happy times, as he laid the foundation for raising his family. He was a lifelong learner, an expert gardener; he enjoyed time with friends, family, and cherished his dogs, especially a Weimaraner named "Pluto", "Bubs", or whatever he wanted to call it that day. Pluto would run back and forth to Rick's beloved apple tree and always find the rare unblemished apples, putting a smile on Rick's face like no other. The joy he had watching animals brought him so much contentment.

Rick loved his family vacations but could never just sit around. He would look for opportunities to fix things while on vacation. He would do anything to help anyone and no matter what challenge he faced personally, on the farm or in life, he always found a way to work through it. Rick exemplified tremendous grace and gratitude. He spent the last ten years of his life as a quadriplegic after a life of doing things with his hands. Despite this difficulty he was never bitter or short with anyone. He instead taught people what they could do with their hands and warmed the hearts of everyone who took care of him. He was an unsung hero with the attitude of "today you, tomorrow me".

In addition to his wife of 38 years, June (VanBrocklin) Janssen; Rick is survived by three sons, Casey B. Janssen (Kendra) of Scipio, Jeremy R. Janssen (Danielle) of Sherwood and Benjamin L. Janssen (Lucy) of Auburn; four grandchildren, Braiden, Logan, Kinley and Courtney; three brothers, Jack Janssen (Jean) of Scipio, Cliff Janssen (Raye) of Scipio and Phil Janssen (Marilyn) of CT; and several nieces and nephews whom he treated like his own. In addition to his parents, Rick was predeceased by one sister, Sandy Dunn.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a Celebration of Rick's Life, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., near the corner of Mosher Road and Route 34, Scipio Center (4225 State Route 34, Scipio Center, NY 13147). Private burial in Fort Hill Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Rick to the Craig Hospital Foundation, 3425 S. Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO 80113 or via craighospital.org.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.