Richard Calvin Davis

AUBURN — Richard Calvin Davis, 92, passed away on Feb. 15, 2022 at Auburn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in Tuscumbia, AL he was the son of the late T.V. and Carrie (Umberger) Davis. Richard grew up in Marion, IN, graduated from Marion High School in 1947. He was a 1952 graduate of Purdue University where he obtained his degree in Chemical Engineering.

He worked at RCA in Marion before serving his country from 1953 to 1955 as a proud Army veteran. Following his military service he worked for General Electric in Glens Falls where he met his wife of 65 years, Julia DelMonaco. After settling in Auburn he spent most of his career working for Sylvania GTE (now Phillips ECG) in Seneca Falls, NY. He and Julia retired in Glens Falls and enjoyed living there until recently returning to Auburn where they resided at Bluefield Manor. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family as well as woodworking, fishing, bowling, reading and playing bridge.

Surviving are his wife Julia Davis; three sons: Michael, Peter and Kenneth Davis; a sister, Rebecca Dunn; four grandsons: Ryan, Kevin, Calvin and Nathan Davis; two granddaughters: Margaret and Mary Davis; and two great-grandchildren: Lily and Connor Davis. He was predeceased by his brother and two sisters.

Friends are invited to visit the family Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Langham Funeral Home, LLC. Spring burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Glens Falls, NY. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.